Adele's Coat in "Someone Like You": More Details!

If you’ve watched Adele’s new video for her latest single “Someone Like You,” then you’ve seen the amazing coat she wears for her moody stroll around Paris. The black A-line coat with an asymmetrical gold zipper is straight off the Moschino fall 2010 runway. Unfortunately, it’s no longer in stores because it’s from last season, though you can find a similar look by the label's other line Love Moschino for $386 on Yoox.com. What a great outerwear choice for a great song, don't you think?
