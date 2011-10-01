Adele's Coat in "Someone Like You": More Details!

Imax Tree; Courtesy of Vevo
Sharon Clott Kanter
Oct 01, 2011 @ 11:00 am

If you’ve watched Adele’s new video for her latest single “Someone Like You,” then you’ve seen the amazing coat she wears for her moody stroll around Paris. The black A-line coat with an asymmetrical gold zipper is straight off the Moschino fall 2010 runway. Unfortunately, it’s no longer in stores because it’s from last season, though you can find a similar look by the label's other line Love Moschino for $386 on Yoox.com. What a great outerwear choice for a great song, don't you think?

See more covetable coats for any occasion in InStyles guide to fall fashion.

MORE:Watch Adele's "Someone Like You" Video• Adele’s April InStyle Beauty Spread

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!