Adele's Baby Name, Bradley Cooper as Lance Armstrong, and More!

1. Adele may have hinted at her baby's name: She wore a necklace bearing the name "Angelo." [People]

2. Bradley Cooper wants to play Lance Armstrong in the upcoming biopic. [E! Online]

3. Azzedine Alaïa will introduce his first perfume in 2015. [WWD]

4. J.Crew is giving Michelle and Malia Obama their moment by retiring their Inauguration attire. [Styleite]

5. Ready for a new 'do? Check out these haircut ideas for any age. [Real Simple]

6. DailyCandy launched their first-ever collaboration collection spotlighting rising talent. [DailyCandy]