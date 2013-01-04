Adele's 21 Is the Highest-Selling Album for the Second Year

It's been almost two years since Adele released her chart-topping album, 21, and it's still breaking records! Her second record—which also earned her six Grammy awards—became the highest-selling record for the second year in a row (both 2011 and 2012), making it the first album to ever do so. Adele’s album sold 4.4 million copies in 2012, and 5.8 million sold in 2011, Neilson SoundScan reported. And with her latest tune for the James Bond Movie, Skyfall, nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture, there may be some more accolades in the near future for the soulful crooner. Congrats!

