Adele's 21 Broke Records!

Congratulations are in order for InStyle's April beauty star Adeleher album 21 just went quadruple platinum! With 1,017,000 downloads, the singer's sophomore effort set an all-time industry record for digital album sales, Billboard reports. Adele kicks off her tour on August 15th, where fans can watch her perform her hit "Rolling in the Deep" live. Tell us: Were you one of her million online listeners?

