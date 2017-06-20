Adele Pays a Visit to the London Fire Brigade After the Grenfell Tower Blaze

Nearly a week after paying an emotional visit to Grenfell Tower—the site of the horrific fire that is believed to have killed 79 people last week in West London—Adele is once again honoring the tragic event that continues to shake her hometown. On Monday, the 29-year-old Grammy winner stopped by the Chelsea fire station to thank the firemen who risked their lives to rescue the residents of the 24-story apartment building when it became engulfed in flames during the early morning hours of June 14.

In a series of photos shared by the London Fire Brigade on Twitter, the singer can be seen posing in front of the fire engine and sharing a laugh with a group of first-responders. "Adele enjoyed a cup of tea with Chelsea firefighters yesterday and thanked them for their work," the London Fire Brigade tweeted. "We are so humbled by everyone's support"

Adele enjoyed a cup of tea with Chelsea firefighters yesterday and thanked them for their work. We are so humbled by everyone's support pic.twitter.com/R1Ny4pGq9i — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 20, 2017

Celebrities all over the world have come out to support the families and victims affected by the blaze, as well as those who valiantly tried to save them. Over the weekend, Prince William even broke royal protocol to hug a victim of the fire.

Our hearts continue to go out to those impacted by the catostrophic event.