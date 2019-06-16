Adele Had the Time of Her Life Getting Drunk with the Spice Girls During Their Reunion Tour

It's official: Adele is the Spice Girls's biggest fan, and she proved just that while attending the final leg of the girl group's reunion tour over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, the singer posted a series of photos and videos at the Wembley Stadium concert from the previous night. First, Adele shared a short clip of her singing the band's 1997 hit "Stop" in the backseat of a car on her way to the show with friends.

And then, once they arrived, the crew took several mid-concert selfies. Meanwhile, Adele had a photo-op with Geri Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice, backstage and also had a drunk dance party with the rest of the girls.

Realizing the passage of time in another clip, Adele got emotional when the band mates brought their children on stage for their song "Viva Forever." Through her tears, the mom of one shouted: "We're all mums now! We're all mums!"

"Last time I saw the Spice Girls at Wembley was 21 years ago! Tonight with my nearest and dearest I cried, laughed, screamed, danced, reminisced and fell back in love with my 10-year-old self,” Adele captioned the slideshow documenting her shenanigans.

“It’s no secret how much I love them, how much they inspired me to run for my life and never look back,” she continued. “I finally got to meet Ginger, I got drunk with the girls, and quite frankly I can’t believe how far I’ve come.”

She signed off with her deepest gratitude for the band: "Thank you for the madness I get to live, I couldn’t have got here without you 5 BRITISH legends! I love you!"

This is certainly a night Adele will always remember.