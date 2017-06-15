Adele Pays an Emotional Visit to the Site of London's Tragic Fire

Less than a day after a tragic fire engulfed West London apartment complex Grenfell Tower in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Adele paid a visit to the victims and their families at a special vigil.

According to E! News, the "Hello" hitmaker was with her husband, Simon Konecki, to share her condolences with residents a few blocks from the smoking building.

Fans were quick to praise the tearful pop star for her sensitivity and reportedly "comforting and hugging" attendees at the emotional gathering.

Just hours earlier, fellow Londoner and musician Rita Ora also proved that the tragedy hit close to home, as she shared her sympathy for those impacted by the tragedy on Twitter. Soon after, the Daily Mail reported that the pop star was spotted at the site, handing out supplies and water.

While firefighters continue to comb the rubble for survivors, recent reports confirm that more than a dozen people are dead and approximately 75 have been injured in the aftermath of the blaze.

