Adele Is Releasing a Country Album!

Adele is on a serious roll! The seven-time 2011 VMA nominee plans to record a country album, influenced by her time spent in America. "I was exposed to a lot of country, rockability and bluegrass," Adele told The Sun of her overseas experience. "The melodies and to-the-point lyrics I have found in a lot of American styles of music is definitely something I'm going be pursuing heavily from now on. I want to spend some time in Austin in Texas and Nashville, Tennessee, and learn about it." We can't wait to hear it! Tell us: are you excited for Adele's country album?PLUS! Click "See the Photos" to browse this summer's hottest concert tour looks!

MORE: Adele's 21 Broke Records