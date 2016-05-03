Even Adele Is "Speechless" Over Beyoncé's Lemonade Album in This Sweet Instagram

Just like the rest of us, Adele is in awe over Beyoncé’s new album, Lemonade. Though she’s stayed silent since its unexpected release last week, the British singer says it was simply because Queen Bey's latest work left her “speechless.”

On Tuesday, Adele finally broke her silence when she fangirled a bit via Instagram. In her latest post, the songstress shared a photo (below) in which she’s seen leaning in to embrace a rather large photo of Beyoncé from her Irreplaceable days.

In paying her respects, Adele captioned the photo: “I'm not late on this I've just been speechless. Beyoncé is the most inspiring person I've ever had the pleasure of worshipping. Her talent, beauty, grace, and work ethic are all in a league of their own. I appreciate you so much! Thank god for Beyoncé.” And, we couldn’t agree more.

With the release of her sixth studio album, Beyoncé’s reached even greater musical heights. As of Monday, it was announced that each of Lemonade’s dozen tracks debuted on the Hot 100 in the week following the album’s release—a feat no female artist has accomplished before. Bravo, Sasha Fierce!