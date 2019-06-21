Fans Are Convinced Adele's About to Drop New Music — Here's Why

According to a Twitter post that may or not be doctored, Adele could be gearing up to release new music ... tomorrow. That's short notice for everyone who needs to emotionally prepare for the tsunami of feelings that accompanies any and every Adele song, but you've been warned. E! News reports that Paper Magazine posted a cryptic message that shows Adele's Instagram with the date 6/21, plain and simple. That could mean that something big's happening tomorrow, but the fact that Adele hasn't posted it on any of her own social media platforms is leaving fans scratching their heads.

Strangely, the date is in traditional American formatting, as some fans pointed out. The rumor would be stronger if the date was displayed as 21/6, since Adele is English and that's how things do down on the other side of the Atlantic. Also, Adele hasn't tweeted since 2018, so any sort of message would be epic. She's more active on Instagram, but her official feed doesn't have the beige box anywhere. Her latest post involves the Spice Girls, not new music.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Get in loser, we’re going to breakdown and cry. pic.twitter.com/VFK1tgQa5C — PAPER Magazine (@papermagazine) June 20, 2019

Speculation about new music isn't unwarranted, however. Earlier this year, Adele was spotted at a New York recording studio. There's only one thing that happens at recording studios, so new music could very well be on the way. In the midst of her divorce to Simon Konecki and her own birthday celebrations, Adele posted a message to her Instagram saying that the upcoming year would be a big one for many reasons.

"This is 31 ... thank f--king god," Adele wrote alongside a gallery of sentimental photos. "30 tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all."

The message continued with another clue, with the singer saying that 31 would be a "big ol' year." While that could mean new material, it could also mean that she's just taking time to find focus and live life the way she wants to. And for anyone expecting a collection of sad songs, Adele flat-out said to expect the unexpected: "30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you," she said, although the joke is clear.

"No matter how long we're here for life is constant and complicated at times. I've changed drastically in the last couple years and I'm still changing and that's okay," she added. "31 is going to be a big ol' year and I'm going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I'm ready to feel the world around me and look up for once."