When Adele Isn’t Working on New Music, She’s Officiating Celebrity Weddings

There’s a fire starting across the Internet and it has everything to do with Adele’s new gig.

We haven’t heard too much from the “Rolling in the Deep” singer since she dropped the album 25 in 2015, and now, it appears that she’s been pretty busy. Remember when she dressed up as Dolly Parton?

That was indeed fun, but her latest Instagram post proves there’s more to her than her vocal chops.

In a funny AF photo, Adele revealed that yes, she’s able to officiate weddings. “Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January. You know me any excuse to dress up,” she wrote as the caption to the shot, in which she’s wearing all white with gilded accessories and prayer-hands.

So what lucky couple had the honor?

It turns out to have been English TV personality Alan Carr and his now husband Paul Drayton. Carr recently opened up about his nuptials during an appearance on The One Man Show, where he revealed Adele, a good friend, planned the ceremony inside her L.A. home. “We’ve known her for ages, and when we told her we were getting married, she said, ‘Can I please plan the whole day for you?’ So she organized everything,” Carr said.

“She’s the kindest, sweetest, most generous person ever. We go in there and there’s a grand piano with a man playing [John Legend’s] ‘Ordinary People’ and then she sang our songs with the first dance. It was absolutely amazing. I can never repay her. But she’s a one-off. As we all know, she’s just the best.”

There you have it. Adele: singer, songwriter, wedding professional.