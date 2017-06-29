Adele Hints She Might Be Done Touring, Leaves a Heartbreaking Note for Her Fans

Lara Walsh
Jun 29, 2017 @ 8:45 am

It looks like "Hello" hitmaker Adele might be ready to say goodbye to tour life.

In the past, the British crooner has serenaded lucky concertgoers with emotional ballads, like "Someone Like You" and "When We Were Young," but now, she is collectively breaking all our hearts with a clue that she might be done hitting the road for good.

The Sun reports that the songstress, who just finished up her final concerts at Wembley Stadium, hid a handwritten note to fans in their programs that is making us feel all kinds of emotions.

"So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end," the message began, before calling out the cities where she has put on performances.

The singer, who revealed in March that she suffers from debilitating stage fright, continued: "Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring."

"I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favorite artists have had on me live," she wrote in the note. "And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home."

She finished off her tear-inducing message with an emotional farewell. "I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now."

