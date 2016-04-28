These New Adele Lullabies Will Put Your Baby Sweetly to Sleep

Adele's hits like "Hello" and "Someone Like You" are go-tos when it comes to love songs, but now there's a new way to listen to the songstress's smooth sounds.

Thanks to music series Rockabye Baby!, Adele's greatest hits are now available in lullaby versions via Lullaby Renditions of Adele, with bells and xylophones creating the music instead of Adele singing the songs. As the name suggests, the songs are intended to rock your baby—and even you—to sleep, and include hits like "Rolling in the Deep" and "Rumour Has It."

RELATED: Adele Honors Brussels with "Make You Feel My Love" Performance at London Concert

While the Rockabye Baby! series started out as only lullaby renditions of rock bands' songs, Lisa Roth, founder of the company, told Entertainment Weekly, "Every genre has its rock stars, and I think it's fair to say that Adele is a rock star of the highest order." The series has also created lullaby versions of songs by Blink-182, Rihanna and more music stars.

Click over to audiomack.com to see the full tracklist of Lullaby Renditions of Adele or hear the songs below before the album hits stores Friday.