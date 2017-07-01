Oh, No! Adele Just Posted Another Heartbreaking Note

Say it ain't so! After breaking our hearts yesterday when she announced that she may be done with touring for good, Adele had some heavy news this evening.

The "Hello" songstress took to Instagram on Friday to post a heartfelt note to her legions of fans. "I don't even know how start this," the note began, which isn't exactly a great sign.

Adele went on to explain that—while her last two performances in Wembley seemed to go off without a hitch—she was privately struggling with her vocals.

"I had to push a lot harder than I normally do. I felt like I constantly had to clear my throat," the singer admitted. After visiting her doctor, Adele learned that she had damaged her vocal chords. And on medical advice, she'll have to cancel the two performances she'd planned for this weekend.

To say that Adele struggled with this decision is an understatement. She even considered pushing on with Saturday's show, but added: "It's unlikely that I'd even make it through the set, and I simply can't crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way." (We know. Heartbreaking.)

In the raw, vulnerable note, the songstress admitted to feeling massive frustration. She's made it through 121 shows already, and oly had two left! Her letter was peppered with heartfelt apologies to her fans. "I love you I'm so sorry, please forgive me," she wrote at the end.

Though practically anyone with a set of ears is dying to see this vocal powerhouse in person, we're so glad Adele caught the problem before it got worse. Those golden pipes need their rest—and we're pretty certain Adele's fans love her more than ever.