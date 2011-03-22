Adele in InStyle: Brad Goreski's Fan Moment!

Celebrity stylist Brad Goreski may be a pro at dressing A-listers, but he recently admitted that he got a little starstruck when styling singer Adele for InStyle's April story about colorful violet eye makeup. “When Adele got to the shoot I kind of disappeared because I was nervous to meet her but I came out of hiding (for fear of seeming weird) and introduced myself,” the stylist wrote on his official Brad’s Blog. “When we were about to start the fitting, I did something I NEVER EVER do...I geeked out and told her what a super fan I am!!! She was very sweet and thanked me and I turned back into a professional stylist." Success! Goreski styled the artist in lots of colorful jewelry and clothes—see the full shoot on page 346 of InStyle’s latest issue, on newsstands now.

MORE: See Spring's Hottest Hues!