Adele Treats Kids from the Grenfell Tower Tragedy to a Private Screening of Despicable Me 3

Over the weekend, Adele counted on a group of mischievous minions to raise some spirits. Just months after London's devastating Grenfell Tower fire took the lives of 80 people in June, the British songstress proved that the victims of the tragedy are still very much in her thoughts by hosting a movie night for the children impacted by the blaze.

According to images shared by the victims' family members, the "Someone Like You" hitmaker surprised some kids with anonymous invites for a screening of Despicable Me 3 through The Clement James Centre charity.

"It was very intimate. All we knew as we boarded the fancy coach that there was a special screening just for us. We didn't even know there was a special guest," a movie-goer reported, according to E! News.

Once the group got to London's Whiteley's movie theater, the star emerged and spent time with the kids.

"Adele was lovely and she sat with a few of the kids in the row in front of us, chatting away. Adele made time for everyone and mingled with the kids," the source said.

The Grammy Award-winning star, who went casual for movie night with a makeup-free complexion and natural waves, also took the time to take photos with the youngsters, which their parents shared to social media with notes that thanked for the singer for her kindness.

"The amazing @Adele taking our grand kids to the cinema. So much love & effort for the #Grenfell kids - thank you," one parent tweeted alongside a photo of the mom of one with her arms around four little ones.

Just another reason we will always love Adele!