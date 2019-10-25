Adele Just Channeled Sharon Stone At Drake's Birthday Party

Leave it to one legend to channel another.

Adele just went full Sharon Stone for her look at Drake's birthday party, paying tribute to one of the actress's most iconic roles (no, not Basic Instinct). On Thursday, the British singer shared a photo of herself from Drake's birthday party, wearing a black off-the-shoulder dress and drop earrings, her hair in a high ponytail.

"I used to cry but now I sweat," she joked, hashtagging her caption with #gingermckenna, referencing Stone's character in the 1995 movie Casino. Stone was nominated for an Oscar in 1996 for her role as a fictional version of Geri McGee, a model and Las Vegas showgirl.

Image zoom Archive Photos/Getty Images

For what it's worth, Stone is a big Adele fan, too. In 2016, she shared a video from one of the singer's concerts, writing, "crying my eyes out."

According to E!, Drake's party had a 1920s gangster theme, and guests also included Kylie Jenner and Snoop Dogg.

Giving a nod to an icon is no easy feat, but Adele makes it look effortless.