Adele Breaks Her Silence Following Split from Simon Konecki in Lengthy Birthday Tribute to Herself

Thirty was a rough year for Adele, and it's safe to say that she's ready to put the past behind her and is looking forward to the future.

Last month, the singer announced via her publicist that she and husband Simon Konecki were divorcing after two years of marriage, but Adele has not personally commented on the split until now. On Sunday, the Grammy winner got candid about her struggles this past year on Instagram — which included the breakdown of her and Konecki's turbulent relationship.

"This is 31...thank f--king god," Adele began her own birthday tribute, which she wrote alongside several black and white images of herself from New Year's Eve. "30 tried me so hard but I'm owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all."

She continued: "No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once."

The songwriter also expressed the importance of self-care. "Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity," she said. "Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually."

At the end of her post, Adele took a moment to address fans who have been begging for new music. "Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you," she wrote. "Chin up eh."

Several weeks ago, a representative for Adele confirmed that the parents to six-year-old Angelo Adkins were going their separate ways. In an email statement obtained by the Associated Press, the sad news was confirmed. “Adele and her partner have separated,” the release said. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

However, it appears like Adele is refusing to be sad about the situation.