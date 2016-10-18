Adele’s Partner Replaces Her Concert Confetti with Love Notes for Their Anniversary

Adele’s concert experience is so amazing, she even gives every one of her fans something to remember it by: At the end of each show on the 25 tour, confetti with her handwritten song lyrics showers the crowd.

But this weekend in Nashville, Tenn., the normal confetti was a little different in honor of her fifth anniversary with her partner and the father of her son, Simon Konecki. For the special occasion, the romantic boyfriend replaced the normal confetti with pink slips covered in love notes he had handwritten for Adele.

The sweet mementos were covered in messages like, “Happy anniversary,” “You are an angel,” “I love you,” and “Love you long time.”

The singer acknowledged her partner's sweet gesture on stage, saying, “We got pink confetti tonight … This confetti is normally white.”

It looks like this hopeless romantic has truly found a worthy partner.