It's Adele's 28th Birthday! See Her Best Instagram Moments to Date

Adele turns 28 (next album title?)! The singer-songwriter is celebrating her birthday today and we're sure she's ringing in the day in a big way. After all, Adele has plenty of reasons to celebrate. For one, she released her 2015 album 25 after a much-needed hiatus since 2011, when she dropped her 21 album.

PHOTOS: Adele's Changing Looks

Since then, Adele's latest album has sold more copies in the U.S. than any album released since her very own 21, according to Billboard. What's more, she's currently on her 25 world tour, singing in front of millions of fans across North America, the UK, and Europe.

RELATED: These New Adele Lullabies Will Put Your Baby Sweetly to Sleep

While Adele gets to spend some quality time with her fans—including inviting several up on stage and helping with a sweet proposal—the singer's 3-year-old son Angelo got to see his mum perform in concert for the first time during her London concert in March.

While Adele keeps having her best year, we're honoring the singer's 28th birthday by looking back at 11 of her best Instagram moments yet:

When She Proved Her Love for Food

Stockholm / Tele2 Arena / Apr 29 A photo posted by @adele on May 1, 2016 at 9:16am PDT

When She Showed Us She Has the Best Fans

London / O2 Arena / Mar 16 A photo posted by @adele on Mar 18, 2016 at 10:59am PDT

When She Did More Than Sing at Her Concert

Show your support for @drop4drop 's mission to get clean water for all. W is for...WATER! #worldwaterday #w4water A photo posted by @adele on Mar 22, 2016 at 2:20pm PDT

When She Was All of Us at the Gym

getting ready... A photo posted by @adele on Jan 6, 2016 at 12:32pm PST

When She Wished Everyone a "Merry Christmas" in the Chicest Way

Merry Christmas x A photo posted by @adele on Dec 25, 2015 at 8:53am PST

When She Made Herself Laugh

UK & EU, go to live.adele.com for details A video posted by @adele on Nov 26, 2015 at 5:02am PST

When She Reacted to That SNL "Hello" Parody

NY / SNL A photo posted by @adele on Nov 21, 2015 at 9:42pm PST

When She Took Beyoncé's Lyrics to a Whole New Level

I woke up like this! A photo posted by @adele on Nov 21, 2015 at 8:52pm PST

When She Proved It Takes a Village

Cannes/NRJ Music Awards A photo posted by @adele on Nov 9, 2015 at 5:40am PST

When She Shared This Flashback

Throwing it way back with this! Thank you for all the love, I am so blown away. X #TBT A photo posted by @adele on Oct 29, 2015 at 5:42am PDT

When She Shut Instagram Down with This