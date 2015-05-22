Love At First Site: You’ll Want To Live in ADAY’s New Activewear

Clothes you can wear to the office, to brunch, and to the gym? Consider our interest officially piqued. The brand-new activewear line from former financiers Meg He and Nina Faulhaber is made up of pieces that are intended to transition to any activity that pops up on your iCal throughout the week. “We don’t believe in changing outfits just because you’re switching activities,” says He. To accomplish such a feat, the designers choose practical silhouettes, like wide leg pants, or cropped leggings, and produce them in high-performance fabrics that are ideal for athletes. Beneath the cool aesthetic of each ADAY garment are hard-working design principles, like moisture-wicking, breathable fabric with sculpting technology. The debut collection will consist of eight styles, with prices from from $55 for tank tops to $165 for jackets. Sorry, but it looks like you’re out of excuses to skip that spinning class.

