Here's Your Chance to See the Adam Selman Runway Show Live from Your Couch
Listen: You don't need to be a celeb, an influencer, or a fashion editor to see a runway show. No. Thanks to a couple wonderful things called the Internet and technology, we can now enjoy a close-up view of New York Fashion Week all from the comfort of our very own couches (that's the power of wifi, my friend).
What fashion show are we blessed with live streaming today, you ask? It's none other than Rihanna's fave designer and the co-maker ofthe sunglasses of the summer" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="http://www.matchesfashion.com/products/Le-Specs-X-Adam-Selman-The-Last-Lolita-sunglasses-1097750" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten" rel="sponsored noopener">the sunglasses of the summer, Adam Selman. Stay tuned here to watch the spring/summer 2018 show live from New York City at 6 p.m. ET today, Sept. 7.