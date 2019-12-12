Adam Sandler's Wife Jackie Fully Upstaged Him at the Uncut Gems Premiere

Adam Sandler may be having a moment, but at Wednesday night’s premiere of his new film Uncut Gems, all eyes were on his wife, Jackie.

Sandler, who stars in A24’s latest as gambling-addicted Diamond District jewelry dealer Howard Ratner, arrived on the red — er, black? — carpet in sneakers, slacks, a navy polo shirt, and a velour zip-up Fila hoodie. To a movie premiere. Beside him stood his wife of 16 years in a far more appropriate off-the-shoulder LBD, which she paired with beige sandals and a curly ‘do.

Image zoom Getty Images

The best part of her classic look, though? A wonderfully on-the-nose accessory. Jackie wore a bedazzled nameplate necklace reading “Howard” — as in, Sandler’s character’s name.

Image zoom Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Jackie is an actress as well. She’s played small roles in many of her husband’s films, including Big Daddy, Little Nicky, Duplex, 50 First Dates, Grown Ups, Just Go with It, Blended, Sandy Wexler, and Murder Mystery (in which she played “Great Looking Flight Attendant,” FYI). The pair shares two daughters together: Sadie, 13, and Sunny, 11.