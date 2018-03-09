Figure Skater Adam Rippon’s First Fashion Splurge Lasted 12 Years

Figure skater and Olympic medalist Adam Rippon left Pyeongchang with a team bronze medal, but skating fans were just as dazzled by his charm as they were by his skill.

The Winter Olympics may be over, but Rippon is just heating up and he been delighting audience after audience, from Ellen DeGeneres to Reese Witherspoon and Stephen Colbert.

And he still has more to share. Rippon sat down with InStyle for a quickfire Q&A, and we dare you not to smile while watching it. He kicks things off on a relatable note by discussing his love for Kim Kardashian West and Britney Spears.

"OK I'll be honest, I do follow Kim Kardashian on Instagram, and I'm just, like, obsessed. I think she's so cool, and she's so dramatic and over the top. I didn't want to be this person, but I am," he said.

"I follow Britney Spears on Instagram because if you're not following Britney Spears on Instagram, you've completely missed the whole entire point of social media in general. Every time she posts a video of her doing a runway walk in her house or her painting on the balcony, I feel, like, personally touched. She's just one of us."

Even though he dished on celebrities, he did talk about figure skating too. When Rippon first won a large prize check from a skating competition, he decided to splurge on a fashion piece that ended up lasting him more than a decade: Ugg slippers.

"For me, going all out was: I got Ugg slippers," he said. "I actually just got rid of them and they were like 12 years old. I was going to bronze them. Yeah, I should have, and hung them up or something. I can't take back the past though. I already threw them away."

Watch the full video above to hear Rippon's take on his rainbow flag–bearing fans, the wildest things people have thrown at him on the ice, and that time his youngest brother forgot they were related.