Figure Skater Adam Rippon’s First Fashion Splurge Lasted 12 Years

Alexandra Whittaker
Mar 09, 2018 @ 10:00 am

Figure skater and Olympic medalist Adam Rippon left Pyeongchang with a team bronze medal, but skating fans were just as dazzled by his charm as they were by his skill.

The Winter Olympics may be over, but Rippon is just heating up and he been delighting audience after audience, from Ellen DeGeneres to Reese Witherspoon and Stephen Colbert.

And he still has more to share. Rippon sat down with InStyle for a quickfire Q&A, and we dare you not to smile while watching it. He kicks things off on a relatable note by discussing his love for Kim Kardashian West and Britney Spears.

"OK I'll be honest, I do follow Kim Kardashian on Instagram, and I'm just, like, obsessed. I think she's so cool, and she's so dramatic and over the top. I didn't want to be this person, but I am," he said.

"I follow Britney Spears on Instagram because if you're not following Britney Spears on Instagram, you've completely missed the whole entire point of social media in general. Every time she posts a video of her doing a runway walk in her house or her painting on the balcony, I feel, like, personally touched. She's just one of us."

Even though he dished on celebrities, he did talk about figure skating too. When Rippon first won a large prize check from a skating competition, he decided to splurge on a fashion piece that ended up lasting him more than a decade: Ugg slippers.

"For me, going all out was: I got Ugg slippers," he said. "I actually just got rid of them and they were like 12 years old. I was going to bronze them. Yeah, I should have, and hung them up or something. I can't take back the past though. I already threw them away."

Watch the full video above to hear Rippon's take on his rainbow flag–bearing fans, the wildest things people have thrown at him on the ice, and that time his youngest brother forgot they were related.

Okay, I'll be honest. I do follow Kim Kardashian on Instagram, and I'm just obsessed. She's, I think she's so cool. And she's so dramatic and over the top. [SOUND] I didn't wanna be this person. But I am. [MUSIC] So I follow Britney Spears on Instagram because if you're not following Britney Spears on Instagram, you've completely missed the whole entire point of like social media in general. Every time she posts Like a video of her doing a runway walk in her house, or her painting on the balcony, I feel like personally touched, she's just one of us. I'm the oldest of six kids, so my first job was being a babysitter. And I was actually traveling so much, For skating and training, that one time my youngest brother had to draw his whole family. And he draw everybody but he didn't draw me and my mom is like. why didn't you draw Adam in the family picture? And but mom Adam isn't a baby sit. So my brother at one point didn't even know that I was his biological brother. So I was doing a very good job at my first job of babysitting. Well I remember my first time I got like a big prize money check for a skating competition at the time I was like I'm going to just Go all out. And for me, going all out was I got UGG slippers, and I actually just got rid of them. And they were like 12 years old. Well, I was going to bronze them. Yeah, I should have, and like hung them up or something. I know. I can't take back the past, though, I already threw them away. When I'm competing, a lot of times I'll like look up and there'll be like maybe one or two like rainbow flags. I'm gay, by the way. I'll meet the people flying the flags after the competition. Nine times out of ten, lesbians. I'm very big in the **** community. The future actually is female lesbians. I've been thrown underwear on the ice. Yeah. Sick. Thank you, sir. Are you wearing any? You would have done the sam thing, right? I left it. I would say my vice is definitely Ice cream, I just can't get enough. I'm just a plain old vanilla kinda gal and I love the, like the sprinkles. I could just, and you know this is really embarrassing when I was young, that we have a little jar of sprinkles and I would take a spoon And like eat spoonfuls [LAUGH] of the sprinkles. My God, it sounds so disgusting talking about it, but it was so good. I would do it again. So the story behind the moment of this Instagram post was that [MUSIC] I needed content, okay? And it was Christmas morning. And I was in good shape, because we were getting ready for our US Championships. So I made my friend. go out to her balcony and I have maybe fifty different versions of this casual picture where I am holding a coffee cup that is completely empty, In the end though, we got the shot and it was completely worth it so Merry Christmas.

