Adam Lippes' Love ADAM Collection Debuts on HSN Tonight!

Love ADAM, Adam Lippes’ new collection for HSN, premieres tonight! “I love going to stores and working with customers, and this gives me a chance to do it in a bigger way,” the New York designer, who previously designed for Oscar de la Renta, told InStyle.com of his home shopping debut. The lineup you’ll see includes outerwear, printed dresses, trousers, and blouses, and many items are under $200. “These pieces are fun and refined,” he explained. “Any one of them can fit into your closet to make something fresh and fun. And they come in great colors and quality fabrics.” See a preview of the Love ADAM collection in the gallery, and tune in to watch the designer at 8 p.m. EST on HSN!

