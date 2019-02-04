Janet Jackson Fans Are Calling Out Adam Levine for Showing His Nipples at the Super Bowl
Double standard, much?
During what some deemed a lackluster Super Bowl halftime show, Adam Levine of Maroon 5 removed his tank top mid-way through the band's performance, exposing his nipples to the entire stadium.
Levine's purposeful shirtless act didn't sit well with some viewers, especially considering that when Janet Jackson suffered a wardrobe malfunction that exposed her bare breast fifteen years earlier, she was "blackballed" from the sporting event.
The incident dubbed "nipple gate" went down as one of the biggest controversies in Super Bowl history. So, you can understand why her fans are upset that CBS network was cool with Levine ripping off his shirt during the show, while they flipped out over Janet's accidental moment of indecency.
It's a double standard that Twitter simply refused to accept. “So Adam Levine can perform shirtless but Janet Jackson can’t?” questioned one user on Twitter. Another commenter had a similar inquiry: "so... @adamlevine can strut around shirtless but my girl janet has to issue an appology??? #SuperBowlLIII @JanetJackson."
Meanwhile, others were just put off by Levine's nipples all together. "Now I have to explain to my children that adam levine has nipples," said one critic.
Shirtless or not, we can't argue the fact that Adam gave it his all during his musical act.