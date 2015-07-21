Adam Levine Shaves His Head—And You Have to See the Photo

Warmer temps mean it's buzz cut season for the boys, and Adam Levine is no exception. The Maroon 5 frontman debuted a close-shaved 'do on his Instagram account Monday night and—no surprise here—he looks good. "She's into me...I think..." Levine captioned the photo, which shows him laying in bed with wife and Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo, who looks a bit skeptical about her hubby's new cut.

This isn't the first time Levine has switched up his hairstyle, and it's certainly not the most dramatic. Last year, the singer dyed his tresses platinum blonde, another beauty change he debuted with a 'gram of himself and Prinsloo. One thing's for sure—whether he's rocking blonde or brown hair, longer or shaved, Levine never fails to catch our attention.

