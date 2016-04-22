Adam Levine Pays Tribute to His Friend Prince: "I'm Gonna Miss the Guy So Much"

Since the tragic news broke on Thursday that Prince had died, aged 57, at his home in Minneapolis, there's been an outpouring of tributes from his fans and friends. Adam Levine is the latest star to speak about his most treasured memories of the seven-time Grammy Award winner and the impact he has had on his own music.

At a Voice event benefiting the Children's Hospital Los Angeles he told People: "[I'll remember] just the great times that we had and just constantly being inspired by how he did things his way [and] never let anybody deter what he wanted to accomplish creatively and musically. As a musician, I can't tell you how much that's rubbed off on me."

Levine, who had spent time jamming at the late legend's home, said that he was "lucky to call him a friend. [I] didn't get to see him enough, you know, especially towards the end."

The Maroon 5 frontman added that he was still processing the news. "I'm still really shocked," he said. "I'm gonna miss the guy so much." He's certainly not alone in that sentiment.