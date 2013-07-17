Adam Levine Engaged to Victoria's Secret Model Behati Prinsloo

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Josephine Cusumano
Jul 17, 2013 @ 10:15 am

The Voice's Adam Levine is off the market! Adam Levine proposed to girlfriend Behati Prinsloo this past weekend in Los Angeles, reports People.com. The 34-year-old Maroon 5 frontman and the 24-year-old Victoria Secret Angel have been dating since last year. To quote our favorite Maroon 5 song, we're sure that "she will be loved." Congrats to the couple!

Plus, see celebrity engagement rings.

MORE:• Watch Adam Levine's Perfume Video Adam Levine's 222 Tattoo Find all Our The Voice Coverage Here!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!