Adam Levine Engaged to Victoria's Secret Model Behati Prinsloo

The Voice's Adam Levine is off the market! Adam Levine proposed to girlfriend Behati Prinsloo this past weekend in Los Angeles, reports People.com. The 34-year-old Maroon 5 frontman and the 24-year-old Victoria Secret Angel have been dating since last year. To quote our favorite Maroon 5 song, we're sure that "she will be loved." Congrats to the couple!

Plus, see celebrity engagement rings.

MORE:• Watch Adam Levine's Perfume Video • Adam Levine's 222 Tattoo • Find all Our The Voice Coverage Here!