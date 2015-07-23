Watch Adam Levine Serenade Behati Prinsloo With a Love Song for Their First Anniversary

Instagram/adamlevine
Kelsey Glein
Jul 23, 2015 @ 10:45 am

Adam Levine might just be the best husband in the world. The star and his wife Behati Prinsloo celebrated their first wedding anniversary over the weekend, and to mark the occasion the pair headed back to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where their nuptials took place.

Aside from enjoying the beach, playing several rounds of golf, and shaving off Levine's signature locks, the model was also treated to something very special from her man. During a dinner out at Flora's Field Kitchen, the Maroon 5 frontman surprised his bride with one sweet serenade, and got up in front of the crowd to sing Marvin Gaye's classic "Let's Get it On" directly to Prinsloo. And his wife clearly enjoyed the show, grinning from ear-to-ear as she watched on. Swoon!

Watch a video of Levine crooning below—we guarantee you'll enjoy it.

