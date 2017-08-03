No, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Aren't as Flawless as You Think

File Adam Levine's self-deprecating humor under the many reasons why he and wife Behati Prinsloo are #couplegoals.
The Maroon 5 frontman—who rarely takes himself seriously—shared a photo of himself and Prinsloo on Instagram Thursday as they kicked back on a boat, and a little candid photo magic happened.
"Every once in awhile, the stars align ... The mood is right, the lighting is flawless, and the expressions on our faces speak a thousand words without uttering a single syllable," he captioned the snap. "I'm not saying it's the perfect photo. But I'll be damned if it ain't as close as anyone has even come. #truth."
In the photo, Levine wraps one arm around his ladylove in a gray hooded sweatshirt, black graphic T-shirt, and ripped jeans, and palms a cup in his other hand. His eyes are closed and his mouth is agape as Prinsloo leans back on him (with closed eyes too) in a black top, black pants, and a jean jacket wrapped around her waist.
It must have been a windy day on the water because part of Prinsloo's hair was blown straight up as she clutched her cell phone in her hand. "It's a ghost grabbing her hair," one fan wrote in the comments, as others got in on the fun too, adding crying laughing emojis.
Candid photo gone wrong or not though, these two are the picture of perfection ... even when the photo isn't so perfect.