No, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Aren't as Flawless as You Think

File Adam Levine's self-deprecating humor under the many reasons why he and wife Behati Prinsloo are #couplegoals.

The Maroon 5 frontman—who rarely takes himself seriously—shared a photo of himself and Prinsloo on Instagram Thursday as they kicked back on a boat, and a little candid photo magic happened.

"Every once in awhile, the stars align ... The mood is right, the lighting is flawless, and the expressions on our faces speak a thousand words without uttering a single syllable," he captioned the snap. "I'm not saying it's the perfect photo. But I'll be damned if it ain't as close as anyone has even come. #truth."

In the photo, Levine wraps one arm around his ladylove in a gray hooded sweatshirt, black graphic T-shirt, and ripped jeans, and palms a cup in his other hand. His eyes are closed and his mouth is agape as Prinsloo leans back on him (with closed eyes too) in a black top, black pants, and a jean jacket wrapped around her waist.

It must have been a windy day on the water because part of Prinsloo's hair was blown straight up as she clutched her cell phone in her hand. "It's a ghost grabbing her hair," one fan wrote in the comments, as others got in on the fun too, adding crying laughing emojis.

My ride or die, 3 years strong ❤️ A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

Candid photo gone wrong or not though, these two are the picture of perfection ... even when the photo isn't so perfect.