Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Expecting a Baby Girl

It's going to be a girl for Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo! A source has confirmed to People that the Maroon 5 frontman and his supermodel wife are welcoming a baby girl later this year.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

After nearly two years of marriage, Prinsloo, 26, and Levine, 37, announced they were expecting in March and shortly after tying the knot, Levine revealed that he and Prinsloo were eager to start a family. "I want to have 100 kids," he said during an interview with Ryan Seacrest. "I want to have more kids than would be socially responsible."

Congrats to the couple! We have no doubt their little lady will be quite the looker one day. Until then, we'll happily gobble up all of Prinsloo's chic maternity looks.