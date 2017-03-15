Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Battling Over Their Baby Daughter's First Word

Almost six months after welcoming daughter Dusty Rose into their lives, first-time parents Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are settling into parenthood, which for the couple means engaging in a little competitive over baby's first milestones.

The Maroon 5 frontman appeared on Tuesday's Tonight Show, where he opened up about how he's loving every moment of being a new dad and about a hilarious ongoing battle in the lovebirds' home.

"It's so fun," the Voice coach gushed as host Jimmy Fallon shared a photo of the family celebrating Levine's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "They do new stuff all the time and it's constantly entertaining. It's the best thing in the world."

That being said, the "Cold" singer revealed that he and his model wife are using a no-holds-barred approach when it comes to vying for a certain milestone: little Dusty Rose's very first word.

"I've been working 'Dada' hard. You work on it really hard and you do slip it into every single thing you say," the 37-year-old joked. "If she's being cute, you're like, 'Oh my god, Look at how cute you are! Dada!'"

As for the Victoria's Secret Angel, he admitted, "My wife is working 'Mama,' so it's a battle to the finish. We've gotten some 'Dada-esque' sounds, but nothing concrete. But I'm working super hard at it."

Hear the musician gush about his daughter in the clip above