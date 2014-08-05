Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Share Their First Selfie as a Married Couple

If you were wondering what gorgeous couple Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo look like as a married couple, you're in luck. Levine posted a photo on his Instagram account yesterday of the newlyweds, and they look good (obviously). In their first post-wedding selfie, the pair is sitting in a car clad in sunglasses, stylish headwear, and casual tops. "There is a strong situation going on here," the Maroon 5 frontman captioned the photo.

Levine and Prinsloo recently tied the knot on July 19 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in a fashionable ceremony filled with family and famous friends. While we have no idea where in the world the snap was taken, the duo seems to still be celebrating on vacation (possibly a honeymoon?)—certainly keeping the fun going.

