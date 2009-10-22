Adam Lambert Tells Us What's On His Mind

You don't have to come in first on American Idol in order to win. (Just ask Jennifer Hudson, who went from early elimination to Oscar glory.) So we're not surprised that runner-up Adam Lambert is still on an upward trajectory. As the countdown to the November 23rd release of his debut album, "For Your Entertainment," continues, we asked Lambert to name a few of his favorite things for the current issue of InStyle. Among his necessary objects: MAC eyeliner and OPI nail polish. "Often I paint my own nails, but on tour there's a manicurist on site," he told us. "She does a much better job!" For more of Adam's music, fashion and beauty faves, pick up the November issue of InStyle magazine, on newsstands today!

—Bronwyn Barnes and Karen Levy