Adam Brody Regrets Taking Fashion Cues from Vanilla Ice and The Coreys as a Younger Man

We all regret some of the style looks we sported when we were younger and celebrities are no exception. Adam Brody pointed this out on Wednesday night on The Late Late Show with James Corden when he said he regretted all of his looks, "pre-2010."

He explained, "When I was very young in the early '90s, it was a combination of, I was getting my style tips from Vanilla Ice and the Coreys [Corey Haim and Corey Feldman]." He talked about being especially inspired by the Coreys' 1989 movie, Dream a Little Dream, which had an opening montage where they just pile on the mousse on their hair. "I took my cue from that, so I had very crispy hair in middle school," said Brody. The new father to daughter Arlo with wife Leighton Meester also showed off his dad skills during the show, as he asked if he could hold fellow guest Susan Sarandon's little dog. Watch Brody talk about his former looks and hold a dog in the clip above.

Brody marked his return to television this week with the premiere of his new show Startup on Crackle on Sept. 6. Brody plays Nick Talman, an intelligent financier-turned-entrepreneur, who finds himself in hot water with FBI agent (Martin Freeman) after investing in GenCoin and teaming up with some interesting partners: tech mastermind Izzy Morales (Otmara Marrero) and Ronald Dacey (Edi Gathegi), a Haitian gang leader. Not quite The O.C., but we'll take it.