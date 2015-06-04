Can These Contact Lenses Make Your Eyes Sparkle?

Ever wish you could make your eyes pop without piling on eye shadow, highlighter, and mascara? Contact lenses might be your answer.

While colored contacts initially remind us of a certain ‘90s rock group (who can forget the stark ebony irises of Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland?), 1-Day Acuvue Define lenses come with far more flattering light-reflecting patterns that have a twinkling effect on eyes—without changing the natural color. Instead they add a limbal ring to the eye, which the brand describes as a dark circle around the iris. As a result, your eyes will appear brighter and more youthful.

The innovative lenses are available in three styles—Sparkle, Shimmer, and Shine (from top, above)—and can be used with a prescription—or simply whenever you feel like adding a little something extra to your look. Head to acuvue.com now to learn more.

