Actresses Who Look Good Now, and 50 Years Ago!

Emma Stone, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain suited up in Sixties fashions to film The Help (out tomorrow!), but they aren't the only leading ladies to go retro. Click through the gallery to see celebrities who looked just as hot in the 1960s as they do today—from the cast of Mad Men to Carey Mulligan as a Sixties schoolgirl in An Education and Sienna Miller's turn as Edie Sedgwick in Factory Girl.

