Why This 11-Year-Old Boy Was Chosen to Star in the New Campaign for Acne Studios

Fashion ad campaigns have trends, too. These days, there has been an upswing in talent that goes beyond the traditional model-celebrity set. Last season, Céline tapped literary genius and permanent cool-girl Joan Didion, Karen Walker cast Insta-famous dog Toast to be its spring 2015 star, and Coach found a muse in Lady Gaga's pet Frenchie for its canine-centric accessories campaign.

And now, it's Acne Studios's turn. The brand has enlisted Frasse Johansson, the 11-year-old son of the label's creative director, Jonny Johansson, to front its fall/winter 2015 campaign. And with that one move, the brand has not only taken a position of breaking traditional norms, but also openly acknowledging the fluidity of fashion and gender.

"I’ve seen this new generation’s attitude to fashion where the cut, the shape and the character of the garment is the crucial thing, rather then seeking approval from society or to follow set norms," Jonny says. "I immediately pictured Frasse, since he embodies this new breed to me. I asked him, and I’m happy that he wanted to be a part of the campaign."

In the series shot by photographer Viviane Sassen, Frasse is snapped posing in plush contrast-stitched coats (in blush pink, baby blue, and plaid), complete with a range of accessories, like mirrored block heels, a seafoam green tote, and futuristic shades—the latter of which poetically alludes to the forward-thinking attitude that is indeed the future. Scroll through to see the rest of the campaign.

