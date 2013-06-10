Ace Your Tennis Court Style in Serena Williams's Winning French Open Look

Now this is what a winner looks like! Serena Williams took the #1 spot at the French Open this weekend, defeating Maria Sharapova in the final 6-4, 6-4. This marks her second French Open win since 2002 and her 16th grand slam title—now she's close behind Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert on her way to becoming one of the best women's tennis players in history. And one of the most well-dressed, too. Outfitted by her sponsor Nike, Williams stepped onto the court in a custom wrap-knit dress and orange bloomers, all made with Dri-FIT jersey to keep her cool on the court. You can ace her look: Nike released a similar tennis dress, available for $90 at nike.com. Stay tuned for more Williams action this summer—next stop, Wimbledon!

Plus, see more tennis looks we love.

