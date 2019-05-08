Lori Loughlin Is Coming Back to TV

After being cut from the Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart and fired from the final season of Netflix's Fuller House, it could be a very long time before Lori Loughlin is back on the small screen. But thanks to Annapurna Television, that's not exactly the case. Collider reports that the production company has optioned the rights to the not-yet-published book Accepted, a nonfiction work by Melissa Korn and Jen Levitz that chronicles the college admissions scandal.

Annapurna plans on turning the book into a limited series consisting of hour-long episodes. Details are still scant, thanks to the fact that the book isn't on shelves just yet and the lack of commitment from any specific network or streaming platform. That means there's no telling when it'll air, who will star, and how many episodes there will be. The details we do know, however, make it pretty perfect for fans of FX's American Crime Story. D.V. DeVincentis, who won a pair of Emmys for his work on American Crime Story: The People Vs. OJ Simpson, is set to write the show. The authors of Accepted are heavy hitters, too. Levitz and Korn were finalists for the Pulitzer public-service award in 2015 and both of them continue to contribute to the Wall Street Journal.

Image zoom Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

RELATED: Lori Loughlin Reportedly Didn't Know Her Alleged College Admissions Bribe Was Illegal

Though they haven't been named specifically, any series following the college admissions scandal is sure to focus on Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, who was also charged. Huffman has pleaded guilty, but Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded not guilty. Loughlin and Huffman have become the biggest names involved with the scandal, so it wouldn't be a stretch for DeVincentis to incorporate them in a big way. There's certainly no lack of interest from the public, as the scandal has drawn the attention of Kim Kardashian, the legion of followers amassed by Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade, and even big companies such as Sephora and Estée Lauder.

RELATED: Here's What Olivia Jade's Been up to Since Lori Loughlin's Not Guilty Plea

The show could also focus on Olivia Jade, who's become a major player in the scandal. Thanks to her position as an influencer, she managed to gain both sympathy and ire. She's maintained a loyal following and stayed out of the spotlight, letting the whole scandal swirl around her while she maintains that she was only following along with what her parents wanted her to do. With so many different ways to take the show, intrigue is guaranteed. Get the popcorn ready.