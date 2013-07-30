Abigail Breslin Goes Platinum Blonde! Find Out How You Can, Too

Little Miss Sunshine is certainly living up to her name! Abigail Breslin stepped out at the Power in Youth event in Universal City, CA with icy platinum strands -- a shade that has been in the works for a few months. The actress was last spotted as a brunette back in March of last year before unveiling her blonde ambition in stages. If you're making a similar shift in shade, slow and steady like Breslin is the way to go, as a gradual change is less stressful for your strands. "If you're naturally dark brown, the colorist must remove brown pigment from your hair with a lightener, and then use a toner to target the shade of blond you want," hairstylist Beth Minardi told InStyle previously. Make sure to space your salon visits out over a few months to prevent your hair from drying out too quickly. Platinum hues also run the risk of going brassy, so use a purple or blue-tinted shampoo or conditioner once a week to counteract the orange tones.

