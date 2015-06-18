More Big Changes at Abercrombie & Fitch: The Brand Taps a New Creative Director

They say that change comes in waves—and that sentiment couldn't be more true when it comes to Abercombie & Fitch's precarious state. With their new strategy, which InStyle Fashion News Director Eric Wilson describes as a shift in "its marketing focus from naked torsos and casual chinos to trendier items," the retailer has gone on a recruiting spree to mark its new era.

Following the news of Aaron Levine (previously of Club Monaco) coming on as Abercrombie & Fitch's new menswear designer, comes the hire of Katia Kuethe, the former creative director of Lucky magazine. But her experience spans well beyond editorial. Her priors include a role as senior director of creative at Kate Spade, along with a string of in-house retail experience, including Tom Ford, YSL, and J. Crew.

One thing's for sure: Times are a-changin'—and we can't wait to see what the future holds for A&F.

