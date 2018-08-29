Who is Abby Huntsman, the Newest Host on The View?

Morning talk is getting a new face. According to Page Six, Abby Huntsman is replacing Sara Haines on ABC's morning standby, The View. With Haines heading to join GMA Day with Michael Strahan, Huntsman will bring her more conservative voice at the roundtable. Most recently, she worked at Fox & Friends Weekend, Entertainment Weekly reports, and she's appeared on The View a few times, which led to speculation about her possibly joining the panel permanently.

The move is a homecoming of sorts for Huntsman, who began her career at ABC News before making the move to Fox. She touted the long, proud history of The View in a statement, calling it the "most interesting and successful talk show on television."

"I couldn't be more be excited to return to my professional roots at ABC News," Huntsman said. "I look forward to adding my own point of view to the most interesting and successful talk show on television today. Joining the women at The View really is a dream come true!"

Huntsman will join Meghan McCain as a more conservative co-host. And like McCain, Huntsman is the daughter of a prominent Republican politician. Huntsman's father is currently the ambassador to Russia and McCain's father is the late Senator John McCain.

Hilary Estey McLoughlin, The View's senior executive producer, adds that Huntsman is more than just a token Republican. McLoughlin assures viewers that Huntsman's experiences in parenting, politics, and pop culture, will bring a fresh energy to the show.

Hunstman will join current co-hosts McCain, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin. Her first episode airs September 4. Hunstman will be able to flex her political chops and discuss lighter fare with the first week's guests. Wendy Williams, former Secretary of State John Kerry, and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor are all scheduled to appear.