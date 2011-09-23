Abbie Cornish and Jena Malone Celebrate Coco Chanel and More!

"Coco was an incredibly interesting woman who had a lot of pride and dignity in who she was," mused Abbie Cornish, when she stepped out to toast the release of Justine Picardie's book Chanel: Her Life at the West Hollywood outpost of Soho House. "You can spot her style a mile off." Jena Malone agreed: "I like the feminine quality of Chanel. I am tomboyish, but when I want to be feminine I want all the bells and whistles." Click through the gallery to see more celebrities at last night's hottest events!