Watch Aaron Paul Show Off His Competitive Side in a Game of Musical Beers

Aaron Paul is an incredible actor, but he may need to work on his musical beer skills. On The Tonight Show Wednesday, The Path star participated in the game, which is just like musical chairs except instead of grabbing a seat, you have to chug a beer. The players included host Jimmy Fallon, Paul, comedian Tig Notaro, and Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of the musical duo, Florida Georgia Line.

Amazingly enough, Fallon was knocked out in the very first round! "Oh, that never happens!" shouted Paul. "This is gonna be a rough show tonight," said a sad Fallon. Kelley was the next to go as Hubbard came up with the brilliant strategy of moving the cup whenever he could. "I don't know who I'm rooting for, I'm just mad that I lost," said Fallon. But apparently Hubbard wasn't good enough, despite his sneakiness, as he was knocked out.

RELATED: Watch the Cast of Captain America: Civil War Fight for the Last Cup in Musical Beers

"I've never lost at this game," said Notaro. "You've never played this game," said Fallon laughing. Oh, this was going to be quite a final round. It came down to Notaro and Paul both going for that last cup, but the comedian managed to get a better hold of it. However, Paul should get major props for giving it his all. "I tried! I tried!"

Watch Paul play Musical Beers in the clip above.