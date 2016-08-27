19 Times Birthday Boy Aaron Paul Showed His Love for Wife Lauren Parsekian

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Anna Hecht
Aug 27, 2016 @ 9:00 am

Happy birthday today to Aaron Paul, aka Breaking Bad’s Jesse Pinkman, who always knows how to keep us on our toes, whether he’s playing a troubled “meth-slinger” on TV or carrying out IRL antics via Twitter.

Speaking of social media, we can’t get enough of scrolling through Paul’s Instagram account, where the now 37-year-old Breaking Bad star shares everything: the good, the bad, and the totally romantic? Yes, that’s right. The actor is taken (sorry, ladies) by none other than the completely gorgeous actress slash director Lauren Parsekian, who married Paul in May of 2013.

Since the couple’s nuptials took place, Paul has spared no love-y details and left no romantic stone unturned when it comes to professing his love to Parsekian via social media. Now, without ruining all of the details, we’ll just let their love story speak for itself—via the actor’s clearly, very in love Instagram posts. Happy Birthday, Aaron!

RELATED: Watch Aaron Paul Talk About Meeting His Wife at Coachella and Their First Kiss 

#tbt to this pretty little bird sticking her cute little tongue out looking sexier than ever!!!

A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

Pretty bird on the train

A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

I picked her up. She's still with me. All is good.

A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

Look at this cute little bun @laurenpaul8. Coachella I miss you. 📸 @samanthamarq

A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

An angel in the city. #NewYork

A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

#Oscars @laurenpaul8 @lolagil

A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

It's days like today that remind me that life is so incredibly fragile and we need to appreciate every single second and never forget how lucky we are to simply exist. Thank you @samanthamarq for capturing in a single frame the true essence that lives and breathes thru Lauren and I on a daily basis. Words of advise to everyone that happens to read this post...Burn that candle, drink that "special" bottle of wine and never lose sight of how perfect each and every one of you are. Explore this beautiful world and surround yourself with people you love and are inspired by. Also, peanut butter cookies and milk are hands down the best combination of food/drink items that has ever existed. I love cookies so much. And also pizza. #southxsouthafrica

A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

Happy Valentines Day to my pretty little bird @laurenpaul8. Thank you for being so perfect. I like you a lot.

A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

Pretty bird providing food for her self kills me in the best way every time. I love you so much my little wife.

A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

I like these ladies a lot. @elliegoulding you are a musical genius and @laurenpaul8 you are a goddess. #coachella

A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

@laurenpaul8 aka Pretty Bird and I doing our daily ritual. It's important to stay in shape and feel good. #married

A video posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

And so it begins. #mrmrspaul

A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

My world and I dancing. Thank you for loving me @laurenparsek

A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

Pretty bird drinking tea

A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

Home

A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

