19 Times Birthday Boy Aaron Paul Showed His Love for Wife Lauren Parsekian

Happy birthday today to Aaron Paul, aka Breaking Bad’s Jesse Pinkman, who always knows how to keep us on our toes, whether he’s playing a troubled “meth-slinger” on TV or carrying out IRL antics via Twitter.
Speaking of social media, we can’t get enough of scrolling through Paul’s Instagram account, where the now 37-year-old Breaking Bad star shares everything: the good, the bad, and the totally romantic? Yes, that’s right. The actor is taken (sorry, ladies) by none other than the completely gorgeous actress slash director Lauren Parsekian, who married Paul in May of 2013.
Since the couple’s nuptials took place, Paul has spared no love-y details and left no romantic stone unturned when it comes to professing his love to Parsekian via social media. Now, without ruining all of the details, we’ll just let their love story speak for itself—via the actor’s clearly, very in love Instagram posts. Happy Birthday, Aaron!
Look at this angelic goddess @laurenpaul8 on my arm at the @triple9movie premier last night. I just want to give a shout out to all of my ex's right now. Some of you were incredible women and it was just never the right fit for us, some of you were pretty crazy and I felt like I was losing my mind but I wish you all the best, but all of you have something incredible in common. You all led me to her. So thank you for that. Ok bye. #redcarpet #relationships #exgirlfriends #keepyourheadup #youneverknowwhatsaroundthecorner #wife #prettybird #datenight
It's days like today that remind me that life is so incredibly fragile and we need to appreciate every single second and never forget how lucky we are to simply exist. Thank you @samanthamarq for capturing in a single frame the true essence that lives and breathes thru Lauren and I on a daily basis. Words of advise to everyone that happens to read this post...Burn that candle, drink that "special" bottle of wine and never lose sight of how perfect each and every one of you are. Explore this beautiful world and surround yourself with people you love and are inspired by. Also, peanut butter cookies and milk are hands down the best combination of food/drink items that has ever existed. I love cookies so much. And also pizza. #southxsouthafrica