19 Times Birthday Boy Aaron Paul Showed His Love for Wife Lauren Parsekian

Happy birthday today to Aaron Paul, aka Breaking Bad’s Jesse Pinkman, who always knows how to keep us on our toes, whether he’s playing a troubled “meth-slinger” on TV or carrying out IRL antics via Twitter.

Speaking of social media, we can’t get enough of scrolling through Paul’s Instagram account, where the now 37-year-old Breaking Bad star shares everything: the good, the bad, and the totally romantic? Yes, that’s right. The actor is taken (sorry, ladies) by none other than the completely gorgeous actress slash director Lauren Parsekian, who married Paul in May of 2013.

Since the couple’s nuptials took place, Paul has spared no love-y details and left no romantic stone unturned when it comes to professing his love to Parsekian via social media. Now, without ruining all of the details, we’ll just let their love story speak for itself—via the actor’s clearly, very in love Instagram posts. Happy Birthday, Aaron!

#tbt to this pretty little bird sticking her cute little tongue out looking sexier than ever!!! A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Aug 18, 2016 at 9:47pm PDT

Pretty bird on the train A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Aug 7, 2016 at 10:10pm PDT

I picked her up. She's still with me. All is good. A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Jul 17, 2016 at 12:35pm PDT

Look at this cute little bun @laurenpaul8. Coachella I miss you. 📸 @samanthamarq A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Apr 19, 2016 at 12:22pm PDT

Look at this pretty little bun @laurenpaul8 rocking out in the desert last night. I mean...my good god. If you happen to be at Coachella do yourself a favor and find this girl and say hi. She's pretty great. A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Apr 16, 2016 at 3:04pm PDT

An angel in the city. #NewYork A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Sep 23, 2015 at 1:21pm PDT

#Oscars @laurenpaul8 @lolagil A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Feb 22, 2015 at 4:14pm PST

Pretty bird @laurenpaul8 just doing her pretty bird thing. I mean my good god look at this perfect little angel. Ok bye. #southxsouthafrica A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Sep 12, 2014 at 2:21am PDT

Happy Valentines Day to my pretty little bird @laurenpaul8. Thank you for being so perfect. I like you a lot. A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Feb 14, 2014 at 5:30pm PST

Pretty bird providing food for her self kills me in the best way every time. I love you so much my little wife. A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Jun 23, 2013 at 2:58pm PDT

I like these ladies a lot. @elliegoulding you are a musical genius and @laurenpaul8 you are a goddess. #coachella A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Apr 12, 2014 at 12:58pm PDT

@laurenpaul8 aka Pretty Bird and I doing our daily ritual. It's important to stay in shape and feel good. #married A video posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Jul 25, 2014 at 7:05pm PDT

And so it begins. #mrmrspaul A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on May 24, 2013 at 7:05pm PDT

My world and I dancing. Thank you for loving me @laurenparsek A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Feb 24, 2013 at 4:58pm PST

My pretty bird can't walk because her back doesn't work at the moment. I love you @laurenparsek very much and we all wish you a speedy recovery. A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Mar 29, 2013 at 4:02pm PDT

Pretty bird drinking tea A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Jul 9, 2012 at 1:24pm PDT