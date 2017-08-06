Aaron Carter Opens Up About His Sexuality in Emotional Letter

Yesterday, Aaron Carter opened up to his fans in a raw and emotional way. The 29-year-old singer wrote a heartfelt letter on social media, discussing his sexuality and how he has been attracted to both men and women.

In his note, the "I Want Candy" singer explained it was important for his identity for him to open up about his sexuality.

"To start off, I would like to say that I love each and EVERY ONE of my fans," he wrote. "There's something I'd like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life. This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me."

Carter, who is the younger brother of former Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, went on to say that he's been attracted to and had experiences with partners of both genders: "I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive. There were years that went by that I thought about, but it wasn't until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with."

Read his whole letter in his Instagram post:

You can cut out all the flowers, but you can't keep the spring from coming. A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on Aug 5, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

In response to this revelation, Carter's fan were nothing but supportive and loving. On Sunday morning, he tweeted that her was "overwhelmed" by the positive response.

Waking up so overwhelmed by your love and support. 🤗 Looking forward to seeing you all this Thursday in my hometown. 🙏🏻 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 6, 2017

We're so happy Carter opened up about who he is!