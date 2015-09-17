Aaliyah Is Getting a Tribute Fragrance

Signature scents are one thing, but the brand-new fragrance paying homage to Aaliyah can truly claim the title of being one in a million. As a tribute to the late singer, her brother Rashad Haughton and mother Diane Haughton teamed up with Xyrena fragrances to create a perfume inspired by scents that Aaliyah once wore.

The star's eponymous scent is technically unisex, but incorporates deeper notes like sandalwood, violet, amber, and leather to mirror some of the men's colognes she favored. Even the inky black liquid is a nod to her favorite color, and 5 percent of the proceeds from each sale will be donated toward The Aaliyah Memorial Fund, which allows fans of the icon to contribute toward the causes and charities she supported. Head over to xyrena.com now to pre-order a bottle for $69, and expect yours to ship out in mid-October. In the meantime, we'll be signing the petition to release an Aaliyah collection for MAC until that beauty collaboration becomes reality.

