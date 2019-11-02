Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter's Death Ruled an Accidental Overdose

Image zoom Facebook

The New York Times reports that Saoirse Kennedy Hill, who passed away on August 1 at the family compound, died due to "a toxic mixture of methadone, alcohol and other prescription drugs." The granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy was 22.

Emergency responders arrived at the Kennedy compound and transported Hill to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis, Massachusetts. According to her death certificate, she was pronounced dead at 3:14 p.m.

The death certificate also stated that Hill's death resulted from a combination of alcohol with methadone, diazepam, nordiazepam, fluoxetine, and norfluoxetine. Presumably, Hill was on the medication to treat depression and opioid use disorder. The coroner's report states that the death was accidental. Hill wrote about her experiences with depression for her high school newspaper, saying that she felt "bouts of deep sadness that felt like a heavy boulder on my chest."

Hill's father was Paul Michael Hill, who was falsely imprisoned for 15 years because he was believed to have ties to the Irish Republican Army bombings and the Guildford Four.